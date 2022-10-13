DALLAS (KDAF) — In Texas brisket is king and now with the popularity of birria beef, QDOBA is bringing a new tasty option to their menus.

That’s right, fast-casual Mexican food spot Qdoba is bringing brisket birria to their menu.

“My travels across Mexico inspired me to create the flavorful and tender Brisket Birria dish and bring the authentic and delicious flavors of Mexican street food to our restaurants,” said Katy Velazquez, Executive Chef at QDOBA. “Unique to the industry, pairing our flavor-forward Brisket Birria with all of the cheesy goodness of our Signature 3-cheese Queso will satisfy anyone’s birria craving.”

Of course, the meat option will be available for customers to put in their Create Your Own food creations, but the option will also be available in a couple of QuesaBirria items:

QuesaBirria Quesadilla — Slow cooked and shredded Brisket Birria, QDOBA’s Signature 3-Cheese Queso, freshly made pico de gallo and shredded cheese are grilled to perfection in a flour tortilla. Served with hand-crafted and always-free guacamole and sour cream.

— Slow cooked and shredded Brisket Birria, QDOBA’s Signature 3-Cheese Queso, freshly made pico de gallo and shredded cheese are grilled to perfection in a flour tortilla. Served with hand-crafted and always-free guacamole and sour cream. QuesaBirria Burrito — QDOBA’s Brisket Birria, 3-Cheese Queso, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, salsa roja, cilantro lime rice and black beans are all wrapped in a warm flour tortilla.

For more information, visit qdoba.com.