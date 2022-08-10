DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves the standard margaritas, tacos and other staple Mexican food items, but why not give some new ones with a special twist a try at Taco Cabana?

Starting August 17, the restaurant will be celebrating hatch chile season with new food offerings and margaritas at all Taco Cabana Texas locations:

Hatch chile smoked pulled pork

Street tacos with hatch chile ranch

Breakfast bowl

Crunchy burrito with hatch chile ranch and tortilla chips

Frozen hatch chile margarita

“Hatch Chile season in Texas is a tradition, one that Texans look forward to every year. For the first time in Taco Cabana’s 40+ year history, we wanted to celebrate Hatch season with an exciting new Hatch Chile platform showcasing both food and beverage items,” said Ulyses Camacho, Taco Cabana’s Chief Operating Officer. “We’re introducing a Hatch Chile Breakfast Bowl, a Crunchy Burrito made with tortilla strips and adding to our recent Margarita Headquarters launch, a one-of-a-kind Hatch Chile Margarita. Guests can also enjoy Hatch Chile flavors with Taco Cabana favorites like street tacos and tacos served on our warm flour tortillas made daily in-restaurant.” said Camacho.