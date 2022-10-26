DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s about to be a party the next time you’re grabbing some food from Taco Cabana as they’re adding some limited-time items to its menu.

Starting November 9 the restaurant will be launching three new menu items for the holiday season spicy pork flautas, chicken tortilla soup, and Oreo churros.

The restaurant said, “TC continues its tradition of culinary innovation, building on its popular flauta repertoire, with the launch of its tantalizing Spicy Pork Flautas made with Guajillo peppers in a three-pack with one dipping sauce or a six-pack with two dipping sauces. TC’s signature queso, sour cream and/or fresh guacamole are the perfect complement for these flautas with a little kick.”

Fans of the restaurant will be ecstatic to see the return of the chicken tortilla soup which will be a key food item when the temps drop from warm to cool and even cold some days in Texas.

“Another perfect addition for the holiday season, TC is proud to announce the co-branding launch of the all-new Oreo® churros, which can be coupled with any order in a pack of five for just $2.99. The churros pack all the craveability of an Oreo® cookie in five bite-size pieces. TC’s Spicy Pork Flautas, Chicken Tortilla Soup and Oreo® churros are available for a limited time while supplies last,” the restaurant said.