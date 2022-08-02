DALLAS (KDAF) — “The beans have been spilled. See you and the #MexicanPizza 9/15,” Taco Bell said in a tweet Tuesday morning.

Well, it’s back, you’ll just have to wait a little while before its full-on return. The Mexican Pizza is one of the most famous fast food items in America with its seasoned beef, beans between two Mexican Pizza shells, three-cheese blend, Mexican Pizza sauce, and tomatoes.

One of the greatest country artists/icons ever and ever-so-loved Dolly Parton announced earlier in the year that she would be partnering up with the fast food chain to make a musical centered around this ridiculously popular menu item.

In the post, Parton shows a copy of a “Personal and Confidential” document along with Taco Bell branding. The title on the cover reads Victor Kunda’s “Mexican Pizza: The Musical,” presented by Live Mas Productions.