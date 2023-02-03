DALLAS (KDAF) — The Super Bowl is right around the corner and that means it’s chicken wing time for so many households and sports bars throughout the country. The question becomes, how does each state prefer its chicken wings?

When it comes to Super Bowl snacks, chicken wings are king and according to a survey from Cree Lighting, they’re the top food choice ahead of nachos, sliders, chips & dip, loaded fries, and more.

The report from Cree Lighting said, “For many Americans, Super Bowl Sunday is the unofficial national holiday of everyone’s favorite game-day appetizer, and we can’t say we blame them. Chicken wings pack a ton of flavor into a tiny package to create the ultimate Super Bowl snack that’s sure to please any crowd.”

So, how does Texas prefer its chicken wings? Well, it’s drums over flats, buffalo sauce over other sauces/rubs, and it’s dipped in ranch over blue cheese.

Here’s a look at the key findings from Cree Lighting’s surveys:

63% of Americans prefer bone-in wings to their boneless counterparts.

42% of Americans want drumsticks, 32% opt for flat wings (wingettes), and 26% have no preference at all.

The three most popular chicken wing sauces are Buffalo (29%), Honey BBQ (17%), and Garlic Parmesan (13%).

Of Americans that plan on watching the Super Bowl, 75% will be eating chicken wings while watching the big game.