DALLAS (KDAF) — The south is known for many things and one of the best things the region is known for is its incredible food from comfort to all the smoked meats of the BBQ world.

We all know that Texas is the king of barbecue and Southern Living announced its rankings of the best BBQ in every state in the south in part of its 2023 South’s Best Awards.

They found the best small towns, cities, parks, and most importantly, BBQ spots.

Here’s a look at Southern Living’s rankings of the best BBQ throughout the south:

Alabama – SAW’s BBQ, Birmingham

Arkansas – Wright’s Barbecue, Fayetteville

Florida – Tropical Smokehouse, West Palm Beach

Georgia – Fox Brother’s Bar-B-Que, Atlanta

Kentucky – Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn, Owensboro

Louisiana – The Joint, New Orleans

Mississippi – The Shed Barbeque & Blues Joint, Ocean Springs

North Carolina – Lexington Barbecue, Lexington

Oklahoma – Leo’s BBQ, Oklahoma City

South Carolina – Rodney Scott’s Whole Hog BBQ, Charleston

Tennessee – Peg Leg Porker, Nashville

Texas – Franklin Barbecue, Austin

Virginia – Pierce’s Pitt Bar-B-Que, Williamsburg

West Virginia – Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill – Charleston

Southern living highlighted this insanely popular Texas BBQ spot in Austin, “After serving only takeout for about a year and a half, Franklin Barbecue reopened for indoor dining in November, and the infamous line of hungry fans was longer than ever.

“People are queuing up for flawlessly smoked brisket; tender pork ribs; and rich, meaty sausage with the perfect snap to the casing. The unmatched quality of Aaron Franklin’s slow-smoked meats has made him a genuine barbecue celebrity.”