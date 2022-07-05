DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s summertime and during the summer, in North Texas especially, it’s hot. You need to keep cool but also get your coffee fix at the same time. Hot coffee in the summer isn’t the most desired way of getting your caffeine fix, so, Starbucks wants to help you out with that with Summer Tuesyays.

“Turn Tuesdays into Tuesyays with 50% off — Every Tuesday in July, Starbucks Rewards members can enjoy half off their favorite cold beverage,” Starbucks said.

We love a good Starbucks iced coffee, but one for 50% off just HAS to taste a little bit better, right?

Here’s what you can get from signing up with Starbucks Rewards:

First, create your account

Then you can order and pay the way you want to as you will collect Stars along with the way

Lastly, earn Stars and get Rewards, “As you earn Stars, you can redeem them for Rewards—like free food, drinks, and more. Start redeeming with as little as 25 Stars!”