DALLAS (KDAF) — Cheese is no doubt one of the best things in life. It’s great on everything and adds a unique flavor profile to any meal. Whether you like cheese on pizza, pasta, or burgers, there is no wrong way to enjoy cheese.

But where is the best place for those who just love to eat cheese?

A new report from LawnStarter has ranked 200 of the biggest cities in the nation based on which ones are the best and worst places for cheese lovers.

So, how does North Texas stand up? Well, according to the report, Dallas is the best city in Texas for cheese lovers, ranking 17th out of 200, which is the highest ranking for any Texas city on the list. Here is where other Texas cities rank on the list, with 1 being the best and 200 being the worst.

Dallas – 17

Austin – 20

Frisco – 47

Fort Worth – 61

San Antonio – 63

McKinney – 66

Garland – 67

Carrollton – 68

Houston – 74

Corpus Christi – 91

Irving – 98

Arlington – 115

Denton – 117

Grand Prairie – 121

Lubbock – 136

Mesquite – 139

McAllen – 142

Amarillo – 161

Waco – 177

El Paso – 180

Brownsville – 181

Pasadena – 183

Killeen – 194

Laredo – 199

For the full report, visit LawnStarter.