DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t worry we’re drooling at the very image of the Krispy Kreme fried chicken sandwich the State Fair of Texas shared on Twitter during National Donut Day.

“Today’s Forecast: 100% glazed and delicious. There’s no better way to celebrate #NationalDoughnutDay then dreaming about the Krispy Kreme Fried Chicken Sandwich!”

You can just see the deliciousness of the chicken in between the two fluffy magnificent donuts. Giving us all the food feels looking at this masterpiece.

You can expect the State Fair of Texas to kick off in late-September and end in late-October in 2022.