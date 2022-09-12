DALLAS (KDAF) — One is better than none if we do say so, but we do all know that the south can cook some food, right? Food & Wine has recently released its list of the best new chefs in America in 2022 and only one southern chef cracked the list.

The publication has shined a light on the 11 most talented up-and-coming chefs in the restaurant industry, “We welcome the 2022 class of Best New Chefs to a prestigious community of more than 354 chefs and leaders, including luminaries like Daniel Boulud, Nancy Silverton, Kwame Onwuachi, and David Chang,” said FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis.

FOOD & WINE BEST NEW CHEFS IN AMERICA 2022

Warda Bouguettaya, Warda Pâtisserie, Detroit

Damarr Brown, Virtue, Chicago

Ana Castro, Lengua Madre, New Orleans

Calvin Eng, Bonnie’s, Brooklyn

Tim Flores & Genie Kwon, Kasama, Chicago

Melissa Miranda, Musang, Seattle

Justin Pichetrungsi, Anajak Thai, Los Angeles

Emily Riddell, Machine Shop Boulangerie, Philadelphia

Rob Rubba, Oyster Oyster, Washington, D.C.

Caroline Schiff, Gage & Tollner, Brooklyn

As you can see no one in Texas made the list but we’re going to celebrate a close neighbor’s victory! Congratulations New Orleans chef Ana Castro. Castro’s restaurant, Lengua Madre (Mother Tongue) is an eatery that’s supposed to take its diners into her grandmother’s kitchen in Mexico City, her apartment in Denmark and her new home in New Orleans.

Be sure to click here to learn more about one of the best new chefs in the country that’s representing the south!