Portrait of hungry thick man holding croissant and smelling it with enjoyment. His eyes are closed

DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking for a pastry there are a few that always come to mind, however, none are as tasty and flaky as the ever-so-popular croissant.

So, if you aren’t able to make your way over to France, where in the United States are you supposed to go for the best croissants? Recently, Yelp released a report on the top 30 spots in the US and Canada for croissants.

“Whether you enjoy starting your day off with a classic butter croissant, or maybe even adding something savory to make the perfect lunch, there is always a great reason to say ‘oui’ to these buttery treats,” the report said.

Among the top 30 is a Texas eatery down in the southern city of San Antonio called La Panaderia.

Here’s a little bit of backstory on this SA bakery and cafe:

“Brothers José and David Cáceres opened bakery-cafe La Panadería in 2014 to share their Mexican heritage and love for baking with the people of their adopted hometown of San Antonio, Texas. The Cáceres’ passion for baking began when they were young boys selling loaves of their mother, Doña Josefina’s fresh baked bread on the streets of Mexico City. Eventually José and David took over their mother’s homegrown business and started baking on a large scale, supplying bread and pan dulce for businesses throughout Mexico. After finding financial success in Mexico, the brothers realized they wanted to get back to the basics, and they decided to bring their passion for bread cultura to Texas.” La Panaderia Bakery & Cafe