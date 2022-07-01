DALLAS (KDAF) — Well you may have to wait until the 2022 fall season but SONIC has announced a drink combo like no other.

Alongside COOP Ale Works, SONIC will be releasing hard southern sweet tea and hard slush to stores throughout the U.S. in September. According to a press release, “Following the success of the fan favorite SONIC Hard Seltzer lineup, SONIC Hard Southern Sweet Tea and SONIC Hard Slush will be available for consumers to get their hands on at select retail stores in at least 38 states.”

The new drinks will hit the Texas Market as well as: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

“After tremendous support and response from across the country for SONIC Hard Seltzer, it became clear that the SONIC fan is enjoying the experience of their favorite SONIC beverages in adult form,” said Sean Mossman, President of COOP Beverage Works. “Adult Hard Tea and Adult Hard Slush are natural brand extensions, and we are all excited for our fans to be able to try these amazing flavors.”