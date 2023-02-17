he new S’mac & Cheese Burger is available for a limited time at participating locations nationwide.

DALLAS (KDAF) — SmashBurger is introducing its new mac & cheese burger nationwide. But don’t worry, it’s not a cheesy mess – it’s a cheesy success!

The burger is topped with macaroni and cheese and is sure to satisfy anyone’s craving. The burger was created to celebrate singles awareness day which is right after Valentine’s Day.

Here’s where you can find this burger around North Texas:

Dallas McKinney Ave. Aviation Dr.

Richardson E. Renner Rd.

Coppell S. Denton Tap Rd.



While Valentine’s Day has come and gone, Smash Burger isn’t breaking up with their single customers, they’re keeping the holiday-themed burger the S’Mac & cheeseburger on their menu a little longer.

In addition to a cheesy burger, restaurants are also giving away a limited number of macaroni body pillows. If you can’t get a pillow in the store, you can enter a chance to win the pillow on SmashBurger’s Instagram.