DALLAS (KDAF) — The secret is out! The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk at Granite Park has revealed its Secret Menu.

The North Texas eaterie has stacked this menu full of yummy entrees and treats. So, naturally, we are taking a look at what comes included in their secret menu. Look below for more:

Chipotle Razzbrie Chicken Biscuit

Southern Fried Chicken, Brie Cheese, and Raspberry Chipotle Sauce, sandwiched between their Signature Golden Biscuit. Officials say to try it “Not-A-Waffle” style with a French Toast Biscuit

Photo courtesy The Biscuit Bar.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

Southern Fried Chicken, Smoked Ham, and Brie Cheese, sandwiched between their Signature Golden Biscuit

Photo courtesy The Biscuit Bar.

Denver Omelet

Scrambled Egg, Smoked Ham, Grilled Peppers and Onions, Monterey Jack Cheese, topped with Siracha Mayo, sandwiched between their Signature Golden Biscuit

Photo courtesy The Biscuit Bar.

B-Bar Griddle

Sausage Patty, House-made Cheese Sauce, Scrambled Egg, on a French Toast Biscuit

Photo courtesy The Biscuit Bar.

Pulled Pork Tots

Tater Tots topped with Slow-Roasted Pulled Pork, Monterey Jack Cheese, Coleslaw, and BBQ sauce

Photo courtesy The Biscuit Bar.

Cheeseburger Tots

Tater Tots topped with House-made Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Diced Onions and Pickles, with a Dijon Aioli drizzle

Photo courtesy The Biscuit Bar.

