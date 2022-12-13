DALLAS (KDAF) — Even though we’re in the month of December, it’s probably still warm enough across the majority of Texas to still enjoy some delicious ice cream for dessert or just a sweet treat during the day.

While it’s easy just to head to the store and grab a pint or gallon, there’s nothing like heading to a delicious local ice cream shop to enjoy some fresh, authentic ice cream. We are encouraging going for a local scoop or two because Tuesday, December 13 is National Ice Cream Day!

“There are hundreds of flavors of ice cream beyond just chocolate, vanilla, and strawberry. If you’re feeling zesty, find a parlor that offers lemon meringue, or even horseradish ice cream. Or, if seafood is more your thing, find one of the joints on the east coast that serve up lobster ice cream. If you don’t like it, at least you can say you tried,” National Today said.

Food & Wine released a report on the best ice cream spots in the country, and these are the places you can go to for an authentic local bite that will put the store-bought stuff in the rear-view mirror.

The report said, “Whether it’s a Good Humor bar or a $10 sundae, Americans love ice cream — and fantastic parlors are creating brilliant flavors with ultra-creamy textures to entice us.”

Of course, the Lone Star State had some representatives on this list that will satisfy anyone’s ice cream cravings:

Fat Cat Creamery – Houston

Amy’s Ice Cream – Austin

Lick Honest Ice Cream – Austin

Be sure to venture out and try some wild flavors, but if you’re feeling a little intimidated, go the safe route and find a normal go-to scoop.