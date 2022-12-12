DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things Texas is known for that it is arguably the best at across the country and that’s sports, barbecue, and the best fajitas in the world.

Tex-Mex is a staple in the state that has crept into every state in the country and one of the most famous dishes from this cuisine is the always sizzling fajitas.

We checked out a report from Taste Atlas on the most popular dishes in Texas and fajitas took the top spot, so, where can you find the best fajitas in the world? The Lone Star State nonetheless.

“Fajitas is a popular Tex-Mex dish made from marinated, grilled skirt steak that is served in a wheat flour tortilla. The earliest printed mention of the word fajita referring to food appeared in 1975, and ten years later it had become one of the most popular dishes of Tex-Mex cuisine,” the report said.

For the best fajitas, you can travel pretty much anywhere across the state of Texas to enjoy the best in the world, but North Texas had some amazing restaurants represented in the top 10 in the world:

The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation – Houston Lupe Tortilla – Houston Juan’s Flaming Fajitas & Cantina – Las Vegas Pappasito’s Cantina – Houston El Tiempo Cantina – Houston Uncle Julio’s Fine Mexican Food – Dallas Taqueria El Si Hay – Dallas La Hacienda Ranch – Frisco Pepe’s & Mito’s – Dallas La Parrilla Mexican Grill – Playa Del Carmen