DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the mashup you didn’t know you needed… until now.

Nine McDonald’s locations in the Louisville, Kentucky area will be serving select Krispy Kreme doughnuts for a limited time only.

The following doughnuts available at these locations will be:

The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature glaze. The doughnut that started it all.

The Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: a chocolate-y twist on the Original, hand-dipped in chocolate icing and covered in rainbow sprinkles.

The Raspberry Filled Doughnut: glazed and filled with a sweet, yet tangy raspberry jelly. A classic fan-favorite.

“McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions. This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants,” McDonald’s officials said in a news release.

They will be available all day and in the drive-thru only.