DALLAS (KDAF) — A premier spot for great food and fun outdoor activities has officially broken ground on its second location in North Texas.

Representatives from restaurant Chicken N Pickle, as well as the Grapevine Chamber of Commerce and the City of Grapevine, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for a new Chicken N Pickle location in Grapevine on April 27.

“Chicken N Pickle will be an exciting, perfect addition to the City of Grapevine. Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in America, and we’re elated to have Chicken N Pickle in this very prominent and beautiful location. The pickleball courts, yard games and locally-sourced food will foster an environment of memory-making by all ages for many years to come,” Grapevine Mayor William D. Tate said.

The new spot will be located at Delaney Vineyards (4600 Merlot Ave).