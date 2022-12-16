DALLAS (KDAF) — Going out to an expensive dinner might not always be justified because the food either doesn’t live up to the price/hype or you’re left hungry due to low portion sizes, but what if we told you that there are expensive eateries out there that back up their prices in a big way?

A report from Eat This, Not That! checked out the best expensive restaurant in every state across the U.S. and, of course, Texas’ top spot is a steakhouse right outside of Houston.

“When you’re shelling out a few hundred dollars for dinner, you want to make sure that dinner is nothing short of incredible. And even though we’re going through tough times, people are still taking the time to celebrate milestones and go out to dinner from time to time,” the report said.

It’s just right that a steakhouse is the best Texas has to offer, and in order to find the best, all you’ll have to do is travel down to Pearland and order up some meat at Killen’s Steakhouse.

This family-owned steakhouse aims to serve its diners the best quality steak and seafood you can find with its USDA Prime Beef to Japanese Wgya and more.

The report said, “Killen’s Steakhouse is a family-owned joint located in Pearland that will make beef lovers rejoice. It features pricey cuts of meat plus seafood from the Gulf. There are multiple options for Wagyu including domestic and Japanese options. They even offer a flight of New York strip steaks for $175.”