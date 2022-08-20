DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon.

It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”

So, if you’re wanting to scour the state for the best bacon you can’t go wrong north, south, east, or west of the great big state of Texas. However, these two reports say there’s some bacon in San Antonio and Marshall which are the best spots in the Lone Star State for bacon.

First up, Taste of Home says that if you’re out in San Antonio, it’s time you grab some bacon from Kiolbassa Smoked meats. “The owner of Kiolbassa Smoked Meats is so confident you’ll love this bacon, his name and phone are printed on the package as the money-back guarantee. A spice blend handed down from his father is handrubbed into the pork belly before curing and smoking.”

However, The Delite claims this spot in Marshall is the go-to for the best bacon in Texas. Apparently, you need to try hatch chili bacon from Bear Creek Smokehouse. “Starting in 1943 with just a few smoked turkeys, the Shoults family started Bear Creek Smokehouse. Since then, there have been a total of five generations of Shoults involved in the business, which has grown and now operates a 43,000 square foot facility, producing a wide array of products, including a few different types of bacon.”