DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?

August is National Sandwich Month and every sandwich from every land and cuisine deserves to be celebrated with all the passion your taste buds can spare. NationalToday says, “August is the perfect time to enjoy National Sandwich Month as it’s summertime and with the many outdoor excursions, sandwiches make the perfect meal to satiate those hunger pangs.”

Texas is considered to be king of many cuisines, Tex Mex, BBQ, tacos and more; but why not throw the Lone Star State’s hat into the ring of sandwiches? These reports from Only In Your State, Food & Wine, and Yelp have claimed these sandwich shops as the best in Texas.

Noble Sandwich Co – Austin

Local Foods – Houston

FoodHeads – Austin

Yesterdays Sandwich Shop – Weatherford

Fricano’s Deli – Austin

Surfside Sandwich Shoppe – Corpus Christi

Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop – San Marcos

Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe – Waco

East Hampton Sandwich Co – Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth

Weinberger’s Deli – Denton, Grapevine, Solana

Lola’s Handcrafted Sandwiches – Tyler

Kenny & Ziggy’s Houston

Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery

Torta Ahogada: Ro-Ho Pork & Bread/El Chivito (Balcones Heights).