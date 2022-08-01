DALLAS (KDAF) — When someone makes a claim or says something is the best, you must always be a little skeptical and with food, there’s even more reason to stick to your guns and opinions because your tastebuds usually won’t steer you wrong. But what if someone else’s opinion/taste buds could lead you to greener pastures, or in this case, better sandwiches?
August is National Sandwich Month and every sandwich from every land and cuisine deserves to be celebrated with all the passion your taste buds can spare. NationalToday says, “August is the perfect time to enjoy National Sandwich Month as it’s summertime and with the many outdoor excursions, sandwiches make the perfect meal to satiate those hunger pangs.”
Texas is considered to be king of many cuisines, Tex Mex, BBQ, tacos and more; but why not throw the Lone Star State’s hat into the ring of sandwiches? These reports from Only In Your State, Food & Wine, and Yelp have claimed these sandwich shops as the best in Texas.
- Noble Sandwich Co – Austin
- Local Foods – Houston
- FoodHeads – Austin
- Yesterdays Sandwich Shop – Weatherford
- Fricano’s Deli – Austin
- Surfside Sandwich Shoppe – Corpus Christi
- Alvin Ord’s Sandwich Shop – San Marcos
- Schmaltz’s Sandwich Shoppe – Waco
- East Hampton Sandwich Co – Dallas, Plano, Fort Worth
- Weinberger’s Deli – Denton, Grapevine, Solana
- Lola’s Handcrafted Sandwiches – Tyler
- Kenny & Ziggy’s Houston
- Tony’s Italian Delicatessen – Montgomery
Torta Ahogada: Ro-Ho Pork & Bread/El Chivito (Balcones Heights).