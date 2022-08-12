DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly nothing more desirable in this world to go with your burger, steak, chicken, or any protein imaginable than the humble yet oh so incredibly delicious french fries!

Whatever cut you like is your choice but why not try out some julienne cut fries today? Friday, August 12 is National Julienne Fries Day! NationalToday says, “Don’t know what julienne fries are? Well, they’re just normal fries that are cut using the julienne culinary method. This means the fries are chopped into thin pieces that are almost the size of a matchstick. Why opt for the fries, you ask? Because they are classy, crispy, and taste slightly different than the regular fries served at many restaurants. So what are you waiting for?”

Now, whether or not these spots have/serve this type of cut fries is beyond us, but this report says these restaurants serve the best french fries in all the land (of Dallas that is). Eater Dallas says these are the top spots in Dallas to find top-notch fries and tater tots:

Off-Site Kitchen

Maple & Motor

Maple Leaf Diner

Hillstone

Public School 214

La Duni Latin Cafe

Stackhouse

20 Feet Seafood Joint

For more from this yummy list, click here!