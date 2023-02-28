DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly no better staple to add to an American breakfast or breakfast of any kind than a beautiful stack of pancakes with some butter and syrup.

It’s exciting to celebrate the flapjacks of Texas as Tuesday, Feb. 28 is National Pancake Day!

“Yes, we said it. Treat your loved one, friend, to a nice pancake meal. Together we’ll make the world a better place, one flapjack at a time,” National Today said.

The top spot for pancakes doesn’t belong to just one location, according to Eat This, Not That!, Texas’ best pancakes belong to Crave Kitchen and Bar.

“At Crave Kitchen and Bar, they are making chorizo pancakes. The pancakes are studded with spicy chorizo and served with two eggs, bacon, and sausage for a meat lovers’ breakfast,” the report said.