DALLAS (KDAF) — We know that America loves its pies and also, Texas is filled with some of the best pie shops in the world, especially when it comes to the southern staple pecan pie has been for as long as it’s been around.

We’re talking pie because February is Great American Pie Month, “Known as one of the ultimate comfort foods, pies are enjoyed all over the country. It’s the month to share a slice of pie or a recipe with your family and friends and binge on your wildest pie fantasies,” National Today said.

Taste of Home reports that Texas’ top pie is pecan pie and it’s simple really; it’s the state tree, nut, and dessert, so it just makes sense the Lone Star State stakes its claim to one of the best pies to consume year-round.

It also only makes sense that some of the best pecan pies in the world can be found at these pie shops throughout Texas according to a report from Taste Atlas.

Goode Company BBQ – Houston

Emporium Pies – Dallas

The Salt Lick BBQ – Driftwood

Killen’s Barbecue – Pearland

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse – Houston

Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant – Galveston