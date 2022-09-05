DALLAS (KDAF) — Breakfast is easily the most important meal of the day and making sure you get the nutrients in quick to start your day off is key. No one said breakfast couldn’t be delicious, it needs to be to get your day off with some insane sensations for your tastebuds.

NationalToday partnered up with Three Bridges Egg Bites to bring the U.S. Better Breakfast Month throughout September. They say, “Americans tend to skip breakfast more often than other meals. Better Breakfast Month reminds us to make time for what just might be the most important meal of the day.”

So, let’s say you’re driving around Texas for the heck of it, we want to make sure you know where to stop to get some of the best breakfast the Lone Star State has to offer. We checked out Texas Real Food’s report of the six best breakfast spots in Texas.

Safa Faheem wrote, “Luckily, us Texans never seem to run out of options of great cafes, bistros and taquerias to fulfill all our brekkie fantasies.”

Let’s check out the top spots for some breaky from Texas Real Food:

Astor Farm to Table – Katy

Emma + Ollie – Fredericksburg

Snooze An AM Eatery

Pondicheri – Houston

Mi Madre’s – Austin

The Magnolia Pancake Haus – San Antonio