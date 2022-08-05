DALLAS (KDAF) — Beer, it’s a favorite drink of any season but summertime really lets this brewed beverage shine; just don’t forget to drink some water along with it if you’re out in the Texas sun.

With International Beer Day arriving on Friday, August 5 it’s only natural to get excited about bottled, canned, and kegged beer or however you like your brew. NationalToday boasts about the longevity that beer has had in the world as it is one of the oldest drinks the world has known.

They say, “Beer has a reputation as the drink of choice for the ordinary working man or woman. When it’s served up cold and frothy or strong and We celebrate International Beer Day on the first Friday in August every year – August 5, when summer’s end begins to loom large. The start of another weekend beckons us to put aside our work, set aside differences, and come together to celebrate our shared love of beer.”

So, what are the best beers from Texas? We checked out a report from BeerAdvocate as they’ve listed out the top 100 beers in the state along with where they’re brewed:

Atrial Rubicite Montmorency Vs Balaton Aurelian Lure Biere De Blanc Du Bois Biere De Syrah Yellow Rose Nocturn Chrysalis – Gin Barrel-Aged Moderne Dansk Omniscience & Proselytism Bourbon Barrel Temptress

For the full list of the best beers from Texas according to the BeerAdvocate, click here.