DALLAS (KDAF) — The summer is ending and the fall is beginning but that doesn’t mean you have to stop getting your beer-drinking on as football season is here and the brewskis, as long as you’re of age, are definitely flowing.

Wednesday, September 7 is National Beer Lovers Day and it’s a time to enjoy whatever beer you like whether you have one with dinner or a six-pack over the weekend while you’re glued to the couch cheering on your favorite football team.

NationalToday says, “Beer is not just a drink. It’s the alcoholic equivalent of a pat on the back for a job well done. A beer is like a gold medal reward you give to yourself at the end of a very tough day.”

We want to make sure you can celebrate this glorious day properly with the beer(s) that Texans love the most. So, we checked out Zipps Liquor’s report of the most popular Texas beers!

The report says, “The state has 84 counties that have licensed breweries, and it ranks 8th in the country for the number of craft breweries. Of course, the best option is to shop your favorite beer from your nearest liquor store in Texas. Whether you’re interested in stout, pilsner, IPA, lager, or hefeweizen, Texas has every style and sub-category of beer under the sun.”

Check out their list of the most popular brews in the Lone Star State:

Shiner Bock

Lone Star Original

Velvet Hammer

Saint Arnold Pub Crawl

Electric Jellyfish

Han’s Pils

Concha La Flor

Peacemaker

Atrial Rubicite

Blonde Bombshell