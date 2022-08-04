DALLAS (KDAF) — August is here and there needs to be no fear, only fun when it comes to drinking under the sun (safely of course). Aug. 4 is National White Wine Day and it’s of the utmost importance that you know where the top spots around Texas are to visit and enjoy this popular drink.

NationalToday says, “Become more knowledgeable about white wine by visiting a vineyard and learning more about how it is produced. Many vineyards offer tours of their grounds so you can see what goes into that bottle of wine and of course there will be some wine tasting involved too.”

We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best wineries and vineyards across Texas that you can visit today or whenever you desire:

Grape Creek Vineyards – Fredericksburg

Flat Creek Estate Winery

Valley Mills Vineyard

Spicewood Vineyards

Grape Creek Vineyards on Main

Messina Hof Winery

Stone House Vineyard

Waco Winery & Vineyards

Bell Springs Winery

Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery

For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here.