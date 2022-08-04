DALLAS (KDAF) — August is here and there needs to be no fear, only fun when it comes to drinking under the sun (safely of course). Aug. 4 is National White Wine Day and it’s of the utmost importance that you know where the top spots around Texas are to visit and enjoy this popular drink.
NationalToday says, “Become more knowledgeable about white wine by visiting a vineyard and learning more about how it is produced. Many vineyards offer tours of their grounds so you can see what goes into that bottle of wine and of course there will be some wine tasting involved too.”
We checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best wineries and vineyards across Texas that you can visit today or whenever you desire:
- Grape Creek Vineyards – Fredericksburg
- Flat Creek Estate Winery
- Valley Mills Vineyard
- Spicewood Vineyards
- Grape Creek Vineyards on Main
- Messina Hof Winery
- Stone House Vineyard
- Waco Winery & Vineyards
- Bell Springs Winery
- Chupacabra Craft Beer & Salado Lone Star Winery
For more from Tripadvisor’s list, click here.