DALLAS (KDAF) — Some consider it the best dip money can buy, while others hold it in even higher regard and say it is the nectar of the gods. Yes, we’re talking about queso.

The reason we’re talking about queso, other than its ridiculously delicious reputation is that Tuesday, September 20 is National Queso Day! NationalToday explains, “Almost any cheese lover will tell you that the world got a little better the day that chili con queso dip got invented. Chili con queso, or “queso,” for short, is a delicious cheese dip that finds a home in a great deal of Tex-Mex cooking.”

While there are a number of good restaurant quesos to be consumed in the world and especially in Texas, there are times when store-bought queso will have to suffice. Luckily for you, you’ll be able to wow your family, friends, and yourself with one or more of these queso dips.

We checked out Sporked’s report of the five best store-bought quesos money can buy and variety is a good thing to have.

The report states, “If you’ve ever had queso, then you know it is one of the most delicious foods in the entire world. This cheese-based dip is salty, creamy, spicy, zesty, and all around scrumptious. When I arrive at a party, I want to see a crockpot of queso and a big bowl of chips in the center of the table. If not, I’m making an Irish exit ASAP.”

Without further ado, here’s the top 5 store-bought quesos:

On the Border Salsa Con Queso Tostitos Queso Blanco Dip Herdez Queso Con Salsa Fritos Jalapeno Cheddar Flavored Cheese Dip Cacique Jalapeno Mexican-Style Mild Queso Dip