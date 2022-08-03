DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, burgers are one of the staples of not only Texas but American cuisine as well and if you’re not grilling to stay out of the heat then you’re in luck.

We found Gayot’s list of the best burger joints across Dallas-Fort Worth for you to dig in at and of course, stay out of the heat. Gayot says, “Whether you enjoy a classic hamburger made with ground chuck pounded into a thick patty with tomato, lettuce and onion, or a gourmet burger with creative toppings, you can have it your way at one of these restaurants.”

These are the burger joints for you if you’re tired of the same old fast food burgers and wanting to stay out of the 100 degree weather:

Burger House on Hillcrest Avenue

Chip’s Old Fashioned Hamburgers on Lovers Lane

Hopdoddy Burger Bar on Luther Lane

Jake’s Uptown on Skillman Street

Katy Trail Ice House on Routh Street

Kincaid’s Hamburgers on Camp Bowie Boulevard

The Old Monk on North Henderson Avenue

Twister Root Burger Co. on Commerce Street

For more about this list and more food findings from Gayot, click here.