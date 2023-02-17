DALLAS (KDAF) — Well Texas, the legend of Buc-ee’s continues as not only the state’s best and largest gas station in the country but it’s got some killer food inside that leaves fans wanting more and more.

It’s home to some of the most delicious snacks in the world and it’s taken the top spot for the best snack in Texas with its Beaver Nuggets (you read that right), according to Food & Wine’s report on the best snack in every state.

First, what is a Beaver Nugget? Well, no, it’s not made of beaver but it’s simply just some delicious caramel-coated corn pops.

Food & Wine wrote, “Beyond some of the largest gas pump islands in the world, you’ll find convenience stores that make your typical Trader Joe’s seem tiny, brimming with freshly chopped brisket sandwiches and house-brand snacks. The most iconic, quite easily, has to be the deliciously evil Beaver Nuggets, sold in bags large and small — think corn pops, but if each one were dipped in delicious caramel, and you’re basically there. Not for the faint-of-teeth.”

We are talking everything snacks in February as it is National Snack Food Month!

“Yay for snacks! They can satisfy cravings, help you watch your weight, boost your metabolism, and even help you deal with sadness. Whatever your mood, there is a snack for you. So, let’s take advantage of National Snack Month in February. Hoard your favorite snacks and munch away. Snacking doesn’t always have to be unhealthy,” National Today said.