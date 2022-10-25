DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger is awesome. There is no doubt about it.

From massive burgers to delicious breakfasts to insanely good patty melts, every item on Whataburger’s varied menu is tasty. But which menu items are the tastiest? That is up for debate.

So let’s debate. Here to spark the conversation is a report from Mashed.com. They have taken a leap of faith and have ranked popular menu items from worst to best.

“Ask a Texan about their favorite fast food restaurant and you’ll likely hear endless talk about this fabled burger chain and all the deliciousness that can be found on its menu,” as stated in their report.

Here is Mashed.com’s ranking from worst to best:

Grilled Chicken Sandwich (worst)

Breakfast Platter

Whatacatch Sandwich

Mushroom Swiss Burger

Cobb Salad

Hot Apple Pie

Whatachick’n Bites

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Pancake Platter

Chicken Fajita Taco

Whatachick’n Sandwich

Cinnamon Roll

Biscuit and Gravy

French Fries

Whataburger Patty Melt

Whatchick’n Strips

Whataburger

Breakfast on a Bun

Avocado Bacon Burger

Chocolate Shake

Onion Rings

Taquito with Cheese

Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger

Double Meat Whataburger

Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit (best)

Do you agree with this list? Personally, I would rank the patty melt higher but I can respect its placement on the list.

For the full report, visit Mashed.com.