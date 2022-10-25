DALLAS (KDAF) — Whataburger is awesome. There is no doubt about it.
From massive burgers to delicious breakfasts to insanely good patty melts, every item on Whataburger’s varied menu is tasty. But which menu items are the tastiest? That is up for debate.
So let’s debate. Here to spark the conversation is a report from Mashed.com. They have taken a leap of faith and have ranked popular menu items from worst to best.
“Ask a Texan about their favorite fast food restaurant and you’ll likely hear endless talk about this fabled burger chain and all the deliciousness that can be found on its menu,” as stated in their report.
Here is Mashed.com’s ranking from worst to best:
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich (worst)
- Breakfast Platter
- Whatacatch Sandwich
- Mushroom Swiss Burger
- Cobb Salad
- Hot Apple Pie
- Whatachick’n Bites
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Pancake Platter
- Chicken Fajita Taco
- Whatachick’n Sandwich
- Cinnamon Roll
- Biscuit and Gravy
- French Fries
- Whataburger Patty Melt
- Whatchick’n Strips
- Whataburger
- Breakfast on a Bun
- Avocado Bacon Burger
- Chocolate Shake
- Onion Rings
- Taquito with Cheese
- Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger
- Double Meat Whataburger
- Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit (best)
Do you agree with this list? Personally, I would rank the patty melt higher but I can respect its placement on the list.
For the full report, visit Mashed.com.