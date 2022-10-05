DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken-fried steak is an incredible dish that goes well with breakfast, lunch, or dinner. No matter where you get it, it’s hard to mess up this delicious Southern dish.

With that being said some chicken-fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken-fried steak in Texas.

A new report from TexasRealFood.com answers that question and names the best places to get this treat in North Texas. So without further ado here are their choices:

Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas

Ellen’s – Dallas

Norma’s Cafe – Dallas

Cartwrights Ranch House – Denton

Must Try Chicken Fried Steak

Real Texas Cafe – Euless

For the full report, visit TexasRealFood.com.