DALLAS (KDAF) — Chicken-fried steak is an incredible dish that goes well with breakfast, lunch, or dinner. No matter where you get it, it’s hard to mess up this delicious Southern dish.
With that being said some chicken-fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken-fried steak in Texas.
A new report from TexasRealFood.com answers that question and names the best places to get this treat in North Texas. So without further ado here are their choices:
Best Chicken Fried Steak in Texas
- Ellen’s – Dallas
- Norma’s Cafe – Dallas
- Cartwrights Ranch House – Denton
Must Try Chicken Fried Steak
- Real Texas Cafe – Euless
For the full report, visit TexasRealFood.com.