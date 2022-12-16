DALLAS (KDAF) — Dallas has always been a destination for lovers of food of any kind, but there are a number of barbecue and Tex-Mex spots along with steakhouses that are above the rest.

A report from Muscle and Health magazine has named a Dallas eatery as one of the five restaurants every foodie has to visit at least once.

This restaurant was lined up alongside four others from around the world, “Across the world, the other four restaurants are Lu Ban, Liverpool, UK; Beefbar at Lou Pinet, Saint Tropez, France; Klein Jan at Tswalu Kalahari, South Africa; and Al Sud, Algarve, Portugal,” the report said.

The Mediterranean small fine dining restaurant Gorji of Dallas was listed in the magazine’s Fall 2022 issue.

The report said, “Gorji is a small, intimate five-table restaurant that features New Mediterranean Cuisine, with championship steak and sustainable seafood. The emphasis is on food, flavors and enjoying your dining evening. Cooked and prepped by Texas Steak Cook-Off champion chef Gorji, the meats are without antibiotics, hormones, or preservatives and the wild game is 100% grass-fed. In March 2023 the restaurant will celebrate its 20th anniversary.”

The report highlighted this extremely unique restaurant as it only has five tables, it’s the first and only no-tipping fine dining restaurant in Dallas, it can’t accommodate young children, has no TVs, and each table is seated only once per evening.

It was listed as the best steakhouse in Dallas by the Dallas Observer in 2021, among the 15 most romantic restaurants in Dallas by Thrillist for three years in a row (2020-22) and the first restaurant in Dallas to eliminate tipping.

The magazine wrote:

“Five tables, no tipping, and each table is seated only once per evening. If that doesn’t make you feel special, then what will? This tiny, romantic restaurant was recently named Dallas’ Best Steakhouse. Gorji offers new Mediterranean cuisine with championship steak and sustainable seafood. Cooked and prepped by Texas Steak Cook-Off champion chef Gorji, the meats are without antibiotics, hormones, or preservatives and the wild game is 100% grass-fed.” Muscle and Health magazine