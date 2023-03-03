DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s truly no better food item for lunch than a sandwich and if you’re a sandwich lover you probably have a soft spot in your food heart for cold cuts of all kinds.

We’re talking lunchtime delight as Friday, March 3 is National Cold Cuts Day! “Call them what you will — cold cuts, lunch meats, deli meats, or sandwich meats — we know you each have a favorite. So come on and share the cold cut love. It’s time to celebrate those delicious pieces of processed meat; it’s time for National Cold Cuts Day,” National Today said.

We all know that you can make sandwiches at home, but 99% of the time you can find a way better-tasting sandwich at a local deli, but where are you supposed to go?

A report from Taste of Home found the best delis in all the US states and Texas’ top pick is right here in the DFW Metroplex. The best deli in the Lone Star State can be found good ole Fort Worth!

“Bring your friends to Carshon’s Delicatessen to get a true kosher deli experience in Texas. Carshon’s has been serving customers for over 90 years, and it’s the favorite deli of Community Cook Joan Hallford. Favorite sandwiches there include the corned beef Reuben and the grilled pastrami on rye. Wash them down with a Dr. Brown’s Soda,” the report said.