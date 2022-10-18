DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to mashed potatoes, you probably claim that your recipe, the brand you buy at the grocery store, or your favorite restaurant has the best of this starchy delicacy.

But what about when you need it quicker than normal and have to head to the drive-thru? The question many would ask is who serves the best fast food mashed potatoes?

Before we get deeper, it’s National Mashed Potato Day on Tuesday, October 18 and this savory side is one of the best no matter where you live.

“Whatever the case, the humble yet amazing potato deserves a day to honor its existence. Cultures all over the globe use potatoes as a staple food or a popular accompaniment for other dishes,” NationalToday says.

We checked out Takeout Food’s report on the best fast food mashed potatoes as they looked at several restaurants including Popeyes, El Pollo Loco, Culver’s, Church’s Hen, KFC, and Boston Market.

If you’re looking for the best, you’ll have to find a Boston Market location around Dallas-Fort Worth, “Boston Market’s mashed potatoes tasted perfect and probably the most actual. Should you be on the lookout for homemade potatoes, it does not get higher than this restaurant chain,” the report claimed.

But if that doesn’t suit you, you can’t go wrong with KFC or Popeyes as they are the most cost-effective without sacrificing in flavor.