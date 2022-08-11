DALLAS (KDAF) — There are many food staples across the Lone Star State but none more at the forefront than barbecue and of course, Tex-Mex.

Finding your favorite Tex-Mex spot is a must for anyone living anywhere in the state of Texas. Tex-Mex is simple really, it’s a Texas take on Mexican cuisine. There is a ridiculous amount of Tex-Mex spots in the state and in North Texas, especially Dallas.

Eater Dallas has claimed that these restaurants are essential for anyone living and visiting Dallas who wants to get their Tex-Mex fix satisfied:

Mena’s Tex-Mex Grill Catina – Carrollton

Mesero – Addison

El Vecino Tex Mex – Lake Highlands

El Ranchito – Oak Cliff

El Palote Panaderia

Joe T. Garcia’s – Fort Worth

These are just some of the publication’s list; click here to see the full list!