DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).

It’s a good thing National Chocolate Milkshake Day is Monday and you need to get a shake of any flavor and size to make sure you’re fully healthy and feeling good for next weekend’s football festivities. NationalToday says, “Open up your world to a new kind of milkshake, try a malted version! You can find a plethora of creative and enticing milkshake recipes online to give you inspiration for your tasty dairy treat.”

So, in order to get the very best milkshake in the Lone Star State, we had to check with the experts over at Trips To Discover! “Milkshake lovers will be pleased to know that there are a number of top-rated restaurants in Texas that serve incredible shakes.

“This list is full of burger joints and ice cream parlors that offer creamy, decadent, and calorie-packed milkshakes. Enjoy a classic vanilla shake or choose from unique concoctions at these best places to get a milkshake in the Lone Star State.”

Hopdoddy Burger Bar – Austin (and other locations) Grub Burger Bar – College Station Twisted Root Burger Company – Dallas Chill… The Milkshake Bar – Spring Katz’s Deli & Bar – Houston 24 Diner – Austin Cow Tipping Creamery – Frisco, Fort Worth & Dallas Amy’s Ice Cream – Austin Alamo Drafthouse – Austin