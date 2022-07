Fast food ,hamburger cheese for your lunch

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Sherman from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#30. Thirsty Lion Gastropub – The Colony

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Categories: Pubs, American (Traditional), Gastropubs

– Address: 5754 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#29. Talia’s cafe

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 1255 W Exchange Pkwy Allen, TX 75013

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#28. Awesome Times

– Rating: 4 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: American (New)

– Address: 2630 Justin Rd Highland Village, TX 75077

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#27. JuicyPho

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese, Soup, Coffee & Tea

– Address: 6850 N Shiloh Rd Garland, TX 75044

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#26. Homung Cold Noodle

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Noodles

– Address: 2625 Old Denton Rd Carrollton, TX 75007

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#25. Akira Back

– Rating: 4 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Categories: Japanese, Korean

– Address: 5765 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#24. The Elwood BFD

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (18 reviews)

– Categories: Beer, Wine & Spirits, American (New)

– Address: 7550 SH-121 McKinney, TX 75070

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#23. CraftWay Kitchen Frisco

– Rating: 5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: American (New), Breakfast & Brunch, Bars

– Address: 5729 Lebanon Rd Frisco, TX 75034

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#22. Travelers Cantina

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5 reviews)

– Categories: Mexican

– Address: 1400 N Corinth St Corinth, TX 76208

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#21. Kooksoo II

– Rating: 5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Noodles, Korean

– Address: 1621 W Hebron Pkwy Carrollton, TX 75010

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#20. Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

– Rating: 4 / 5 (8 reviews)

– Categories: Coffee & Tea, Breakfast & Brunch, Sandwiches

– Address: 7401 Lone Star Dr Plano, TX 75024

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#19. I Heart Mac & Cheese

– Rating: 4 / 5 (12 reviews)

– Categories: American (New), Noodles, Sandwiches

– Address: 2250 Justin Rd Lewisville, TX 75077

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#18. Satay BBQ

– Rating: no star info (0 reviews)

– Categories: Malaysian, Singaporean, Asian Fusion

– Address: 2011 W Spring Creek Pkwy Plano, TX 75023

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#17. Mattito’s

– Rating: 5 / 5 (13 reviews)

– Categories: Tex-Mex, Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 2945 Long Prairie Rd Flower Mound, TX 75022

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#16. Baonecci Ristorante

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Italian

– Address: 7151 Preston Rd Frisco, TX 75034

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

– Read more on Yelp

#15. Backporch Drafthouse

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3 reviews)

– Categories: Bars, American (Traditional)

– Address: 4901 State Hwy Northlake, TX 76247

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#14. Lone Spur Cafe

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch

– Address: 305 N Central Expy Allen, TX 75013

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#13. Taro Kitchen & Cocktail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Categories: Latin American, Cocktail Bars, Wine Bars

– Address: 3090 FM 407 Highland Village, TX 75077

– Opened: Opened 3 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#12. Shuck Me

– Rating: 4 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood, Southern

– Address: 311 N Elm St Denton, TX 76201

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#11. Anaya’s Seafood Scratch Kitchen

– Rating: 5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Seafood

– Address: 4621 W Park Plano, TX 75093

– Opened: Opened a few days ago

– Read more on Yelp

#10. Hampyong Cold Noodles

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Korean, Noodles

– Address: 2625 Old Denton Rd Carrollton, TX 75007

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#9. Arabica

– Rating: 5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Middle Eastern, Arabic, Mediterranean

– Address: 1403 E Campbell Rd Richardson, TX 75081

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#8. Graffiti Pasta

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Pizza, Italian, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 118 W Oak St Denton, TX 76201

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#7. China Queen

– Rating: 4 / 5 (29 reviews)

– Categories: Chinese

– Address: 3412 E Hebron Pkwy Carrollton, TX 75007

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#6. Hurtado Barbecue – Little Elm

– Rating: 4 / 5 (58 reviews)

– Categories: Barbeque, Tex-Mex, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 100 Hardwicke Ln Little Elm, TX 75068

– Opened: Opened 2 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#5. Darna Mediterranean Market

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (11 reviews)

– Categories: Mediterranean, Middle Eastern, Pizza

– Address: 7700 Windrose Ave Plano, TX 75024

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#4. Soul Bird Chkn Shack

– Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop, Sandwiches, Salad

– Address: 5717 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#3. Taan Eatery

– Rating: 5 / 5 (1 reviews)

– Categories: Asian Fusion, Thai

– Address: 209 W Hickory St Denton, TX 76201

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp

#2. The Alley Noodle Bar

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (25 reviews)

– Categories: Noodles, Chicken Wings, Vietnamese

– Address: 7701 Stacy Rd McKinney, TX 75070

– Opened: Opened 2 months ago

– Read more on Yelp

#1. The Barrel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Diners, Wine Bars

– Address: 2648 Farm To Market Rd 407 E Bartonville, TX 76226

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

– Read more on Yelp