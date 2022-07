Two empty wine glasses sitting in a restaurant on a warm sunny afternoon.

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Dallas from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out.

#10. District Dallas

– Rating: 4 / 5 (19 reviews)

– Categories: Whiskey Bars, Wine Bars, Tapas/Small Plates

– Address: 5100 Belt Line Rd Dallas, TX 75254

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#9. Arabica

– Rating: 5 / 5 (9 reviews)

– Categories: Middle Eastern, Arabic, Mediterranean

– Address: 1403 E Campbell Rd Richardson, TX 75081

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#8. Soul Bird Chkn Shack

– Rating: 3 / 5 (4 reviews)

– Categories: Chicken Shop, Sandwiches, Salad

– Address: 5717 Legacy Dr Plano, TX 75024

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#7. Akira Back

– Rating: 4 / 5 (23 reviews)

– Categories: Japanese, Korean

– Address: 5765 Grandscape Blvd The Colony, TX 75056

– Opened: Opened 7 weeks ago

#6. Federales

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (35 reviews)

– Categories: Tacos, Cocktail Bars

– Address: 2820 Commerce St Dallas Dallas, TX 75226

– Opened: Opened 5 weeks ago

#5. Pho 95

– Rating: 4 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Vietnamese

– Address: 9780 Walnut St Dallas, TX 75243

– Opened: Opened 8 weeks ago

#4. Cork & Pig Tavern

– Rating: 4 / 5 (10 reviews)

– Categories: Barbeque, American (New), Gastropubs

– Address: 1431 E Southlake Blvd Southlake, TX 76092

– Opened: Opened 4 weeks ago

#3. The Barrel

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Diners, Wine Bars

– Address: 2648 Farm To Market Rd 407 E Bartonville, TX 76226

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

#2. Carbone Dallas

– Rating: 3.5 / 5 (27 reviews)

– Categories: Italian

– Address: 1617 Hi Line Dr Dallas, TX 75207

– Opened: Opened 6 weeks ago

#1. Dolly Llama

– Rating: 4 / 5 (7 reviews)

– Categories: Waffles, Ice Cream & Frozen Yogurt

– Address: 2817 Howell St Dallas, TX 75204

– Opened: Opened 3 weeks ago

