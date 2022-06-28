DALLAS (KDAF) — Who wants to celebrate Fat Tuesday in the middle of the year? Well, if it’s you, you’re in the same boat as Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe as they’re celebrating with Cajun Fried Fat Tuesdays!

If you’re in Arlington, Mesquite, Irving, Garland, McKinney and many other Texas cities, you’ve probably seen Razzoo’s Cajun Cafe and if you’ve never tried it, now’s a perfect time. “We’re delighted to offer our Cajun Fried Fat Tuesdays and celebrate one of our favorite holidays, but in the middle of the year,” said Jeff Powell, Razzoo’s Chief Executive Officer. “We couldn’t wait another six months to celebrate Fat Tuesday, and with prices rising all around us, we thought the best way to party is with some flavorful deals on some of our most popular meals and signature drinks.”

Right as July 4 comes to an end, on July 5, Cajun Fried Fat Tuesdays will begin and guests can try out some cajun fried steak or chicken for $10 all day along with $5 select sips.

“This summer, we’ve got your back with our awesome food and drink deals. Guests can get a 22 oz. beer and Cajun-Fried Steak for just $15 on Tuesdays,” added Powell. “Come on and join les bon temps with us!”