DALLAS (KDAF) — Desserts are a guilty pleasure of many throughout the world and especially in the great country that is the USA! Now, a restaurant chain is announcing the return of an outrageously delicious-looking dessert that has an extremely unique name: the Pizookie.

Yes we know it’s ridiculous sounding, but yet, so deliciously sounding at the same time. BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse says, “The ooey-gooey Peanut Butter S’mores Pizookie® is officially back and here to satisfy any sweet tooth.”

This dessert features a triple chocolate cookie with peanut butter, toasted marshmallows and vanilla bean ice cream. Senior VP of marketing Heidi Rogers said, “With many tweets, comments, phone calls, and reviews, our fans have spoken, and we wanted to deliver! We’re excited to bring back the beloved Peanut Butter S’mores Pizookie® to give our guests what they love!”

There are BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse locations all over Texas in the North, South, Central, East, West and along the Gulf Coast!