DALLAS (KDAF) — Hot dogs, beef, burgers, salads, and more, this is what you can expect at popular Chicago-based eatery Portillo’s as it sets to feed North Texas diners during its grand opening and beyond.

The restaurant said, “Texas Fans: The wait is almost over!”

That’s right, the eatery’s grand opening in The Colony is set for Wednesday, January 18 at the brand new location on Destination Drive. The ribbon cutting will be at 10 a.m. and doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Here’s what you can expect to dine on at Portillo’s:

“Once open, guests can expect to enjoy our signature menu items like Chicago-style Hot Dogs, Famous Italian Beef Sandwiches, Char-Grilled Burgers and Portillo’s Famous Chocolate Cake. Located 20 miles from downtown Dallas in the beautiful and bustling Grandscape complex – the largest mixed-use real estate, retail, entertainment and restaurant development in North Texas – the 7,900-square-foot restaurant will feature seating for more than 260 guests and a double lane drive-thru. True to our signature design style, the new restaurant will be entirely unique, incorporating elements of the surrounding community as part of its décor – including a vintage 1967 Toyota Stout as a nod to the automaker’s nearby North American headquarters.” Portillo’s

This is the first Texas location; the restaurant can be found in these states as well:

Arizona

California

Florida

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Michigan

Minnesota

Wisconsin

The restaurant announced in 2022 its intentions of opening a location in Dallas-Fort Worth, “Franks to the many requests from our top dog fans, we are building our first location in the Lone Star State. Texans will soon see why our unrivaled Chicago-style food is such a big dill. Our new restaurant will sit just 20 miles outside of downtown Dallas, located in the beautiful Grandscape complex in The Colony, TX.”