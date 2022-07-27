DALLAS (KDAF) — Pollo Campero has officially thrown its hat into the ring against a plethora of other restaurants in the fight for the top chicken sandwich in the market.

Its new spicy chicken sandwich will feature a zester habanero mayo, fried or grilled chicken and sweet pickles in between buttered brioche buns. “Available now, the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich is available on its own or in a meal with a choice of Pollo Campero’s unique sides that include Campero Beans, Yuca Fries, and Sweet Plantains.”

Alongside the launch, for a limited time, guests will be able to purchase one spicy chicken sandwich meal and get another for free!

“With our new Spicy Chicken Sandwich, we’ve raised the bar on what fans can expect from Pollo Campero,” said Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer Luis Javier Rodas. “Our Habanero Mayo, paired with our flavorful, one-of-a-kind Campero chicken, packs a punch and makes our new Spicy Chicken Sandwich the stand out choice among all the other contenders.”

If that deal isn’t enough, on July 29, Pollo Campero will be giving out free drinks (at select locations) with their spicy chicken sandwich when the temperature reaches a certain degree. “For example, when the mercury hits 95 in Dallas, area fans will be notified via email that the deal is active. Houston, Los Angeles, New York City and Washington, D.C., will also participate. Consumers should sign up for the email list and select their favorite location to get a shot at the specials, which will include codes for 50% off a Spicy Chicken Sandwich later in the summer.”