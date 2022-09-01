DALLAS (KDAF) — There are a few things in life that can be better than getting intimate with the person you love, and a dessert restaurant in Plano states very clearly that its desserts are, in fact, Better Than Sex.

Now, Better Than Sex, A Dessert Restaurant is ready to seduce your tastebuds with a new and improved Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake. Starting Sep. 8, diners will be able to give their newest version of its red velvet cheesecake a try.

“We are ecstatic to introduce a newer version of our Between My Red Velvet Sheets Cheesecake with its silky and sensual texture,” said Len Johnson, CEO & Co-Founder of Better Than Sex. “We’ve massaged the recipe for this creamy cheesecake that we’re sure will delight the senses and is one that guests can indulge in with that special person or persons.”

A press release states that the restaurant backs the idea of size mattering and its new dessert is taking cheesecake that has some girth to it and laying it down on top of a dark chocolate cookie crust. “The cheesecake is covered in a silky chocolate frosting and a tease of strawberry that will tantalize your senses.”

Here’s what you need to know about Better Than Sex Plano:

“Better Than Sex Plano features some of the best desserts in an intimate speakeasy-like setting. With the downtown historic district as the backdrop we are the perfect destination for a romantic date night, to celebrate a special occasion, or spend time with just a few friends. There is plenty of parking and things to do around us. Even if you aren’t a big fan of sweets we welcome you to try one of our famous chocolate or caramel rimmed wines, beers, or house made cocktails.” Better Than Sex, A Dessert Restaurant