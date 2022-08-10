DALLAS (KDAF) — Read this next sentence in sing-song for the best reading experience. It’s the final countdown! The State Fair of Texas is within reach and fair season is unlike any other in the Lone Star State.

Food is at the forefront of what makes the State Fair of Texas different and better than any other fair in the country. Now, in early August, the fair is presenting its finalists for the 18th Annual Big Tex Choice Awards.

The fair said, “On Sunday, August 28, three winners will be crowned in the categories of: “Best Taste – Savory,” “Best Taste – Sweet,” and “Most Creative.” The competition began in early July with an impressive 51 entries represented by 36 concessionaires. Of those entries, 36 were selected as semi-finalists. Each entry was evaluated on four Fair-food elements: uniqueness, creativity, presentation, and taste. After some tasty tests and delicious dishes, votes were cast and the results are finally in!”

From the Best Taste – Savory category:

Chicharron Explosion Nachos

Deep Fried BLT

Deep Fried Lasagna Roll

Fried Charcuterie Board

Holy Biscuit

From the Best Taste – Sweet category:

Cha-Cha Chata

Deep Fried Rocky Road with Blue Bell Ice Cream®

La Bluebonnet

Peanut Butter Paradise

The Ultimate Brookie Monster