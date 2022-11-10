DALLAS (KDAF) — Holiday season is officially here and to celebrate the return of the season, Chick-fil-A has brought back two fan-favorite menu items.

The U.S. fast-food chain has officially brought back its Peppermint Chip Milkshake and its Chicken Tortilla Soup.

“Our Chicken Tortilla Soup is comforting and hearty and gives guests a taste of home with each bite. Many do not realize we use both our spicy and original chicken in the recipe, which gives the soup a subtle kick. Customers look forward to its return each year, and I encourage newcomers to try it this season.” – NESLAGE

To learn more about Chick-fil-A’s limited-time winter menu or to read stories about the company’s people and guests, click here.