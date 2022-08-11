DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you think you have what it takes to complete the One Chip Challenge?

That’s right? Paqui Tortilla Chips has brought back their One Chip Challenge for its sixth year. See if you have what it takes to face The Reaper, a tortilla chip made with two of the hottest peppers in the world:

The Carolina Reaper Pepper

Scorpion Pepper

“Each year, the team here at Paqui raises the bar and develops an intensely thrilling challenge that pushes the fearless to their limit,” said Paqui Senior Brand Manager, Brandon Kieffer. “Fans be warned, this year’s chip isn’t for the faint of heart and there’s no cheating the test. Only the bravest will be able to prove they faced the Reaper when they show off their blue tongue after completing the challenge.”

If you are brave enough to finish this challenge, the only way to prove it is by posting a picture of your blue tongue on social media with the hashtag #OneChipChallenge.

The Reaper is priced at $8.99 and can be purchased on Amazon or at Paqui.com/onechipchallenge. The Paqui One Chip Challenge will have its own Hot Ones special airing on Aug. 25 on the First We Feast YouTube Channel.