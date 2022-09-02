DALLAS (KDAF) — For the U.S. the month of September means that fall is almost here and that it’s Better Breakfast Month!

Texas is filled with incredible breakfast spots and North Texas is no stranger to the most important meal of the day game. NationalToday says, “Many restaurants offer light, nutritious breakfast options. So, while passing on the chocolate chip pancakes and cream cheese stuffed French toast may require a little willpower, we’re confident you’ll still be able to find an option that will satisfy nearly any craving — and will get your day off to a great start.”

We wanted to make sure you know where you can get some amazing breakfast foods to fill you stomach all while giving you a smile to start your day. So, we checked out Tripadvisor’s list of the best breakfast restaurants in Dallas:

Maple Leaf Diner

Orginal Market Diner

Cindi’s NY Deli & Restaurant

Bread Winners Cafe

Ellen’s

Flying Horse Cafe

Texas Spice

Mama’s Daughter’s Diner

Norma’s Cafe

Benedict’s Restaurant

Click here to check out the rest of Tripadvisor’s list of the best breakfast spots in Dallas.