DALLAS (KDAF) – It’s about time to dust off your nice digs for some romance with the person you love the most as Valentine’s Day is approaching ever-so quickly, but you need to get reservations ASAP.

The question becomes, what restaurants would maximize the romance for the lover in your life? Well, now there’s an answer for 2023’s edition of February 14 as OpenTable released a report of the top romantic restaurants in America.

To put it simply, you need to book your reservation before Feb. 7 to beat the rush.

“Food is its own love language, but when it’s served in a cozy room or a candlelit booth? Guaranteed fireworks. For those looking for a quintessential Valentine’s Day dining experience, start with the most romantic restaurants across the US, created by analyzing over 13 million reviews,” OpenTable said.

Three Texas eateries (one in North Texas) cracked into the top 100 and it’s no surprise that steak is indeed on the menu:

OpenTable also shared some tips on snagging your reservations and more!

– Consider dining outside of prime hours. Last year, nearly half (46%) of dinner reservations were from 6:00-7:59 p.m., while only 24% were from 8:00 – 9:59 p.m. and 30% from 4:00 – 5:59 p.m. This year, consider earlier or later windows if you have a specific venue in mind.

– Make Valentine’s Day a weekend affair. In 2022, Saturday, February 12th was the single biggest dining day of the year, presumably due to diners celebrating the holiday the Saturday prior. This year, expect Saturday, February 11th to see a similar boost, so try booking on Valentine’s Day or the two days leading up to it if Saturday is a no-go.

– Try out OpenTable Experiences, increasingly popular for Valentine’s Day: To up the ante, check out OpenTable’s experiential offerings such as: a pop-up wedding chapel at popular Brooklyn Pizzeria, L’industrie; afternoon Tea at the Terrace at The Maybourne Beverly Hills; and a Sinatra Supper at Boston speakeasy, Carrie Nation.

– Still no luck? Set an availability alert for the chance to nab a table if one becomes available.